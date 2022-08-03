Skip to main content

Booked and Busy: General Hospital's Bryan Craig Stars in Netflix's That's Amore

Bryan Craig

August has been yielding dividends for General Hospital alum Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan). Not only has his series Good Trouble been renewed for a fifth season on Freeform, but he also appears in a new rom-com on Netflix, out August 25. 

All My Children

  • Natalie Hall (ex-Colby) stars in the Hallmark movie Fly Away with Me (working title), in which she deals with an unexpected parrot in her new home and works with a neighbor to try to find the owner; it premieres September 24 at 8 PM EST

As the World Turns

  • Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) stars in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film Francesca Quinn, P.I., playing a detective who helps his ex investigate a murder; it premieres September 18 at 9 PM EST
  • Annie Parisse (ex-Julia) will star in the indie period drama Three Birthdays
  • Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) has signed on to appear in the remake of the 1989 film Road House for Prime Video

Days of Our Lives

  • Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) stars in/produces the new slasher flick 18 & Over
General Hospital

  • Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan) appears in the Netflix rom-com That's Amore, out August 25; he also stars in Good Trouble on Freeform, just renewed for Season 5
  • Sydney Mikayla (ex-Trina) will appear in the short film Jerome, whose writer/director Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz is part of Creator+'s championing of BIPOC emerging filmmakers

Guiding Light

  • Allison Janney (ex-Ginger) stars in the wedding comedy The People We Hate at the Wedding, out Nov. 18 on Amazon Studio's Prime Video
  • Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan) has joined the Netflix limited series A Man in Full

One Live to Live

  • Tobias Truvillion (ex-Vincent) stars in To Her, With Love on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, playing a talented teacher dedicated to helping underserved students; the film airs September 11 at 9 PM EST

The Young and the Restless

  • Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna) will appear in/produce a new H.P. Lovecraft erotic horror body-swap flick
  • Wilson Bethel (ex-Ryder) makes his directorial debut in this week's episode of OWN's All Rise
  • Jacob Aaron Gaines (Moses) will appear in the short film Jerome, whose writer/director Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz is part of Creator+'s championing of BIPOC emerging filmmakers

