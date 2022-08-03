BREAKING NEWS: Days of Our Lives to Air Exclusively on Peacock

After 57 years on broadcast television, Days of Our Lives will exit NBC and air on NBCUniversal's streaming app Peacock.

Starting Sept. 12, DAYS will only be shown on the streaming app, according to Vulture.

Throughout the years, DAYS has seen its licensing fees shrink and risked cancellation. NBCUniversal Television chairman Mark Lazarus said in a released statement about the latest move,

This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers. With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.

With this latest move, only three soaps will still air on broadcast television.

NBC will air NBC News Daily, a new one hour news program in the soon-to-be vacant DAYS slot. It will be anchored by Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen, Morgan Radford and Kate Snow.