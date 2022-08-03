AFF/Steven Bergman

General Hospital's Dr. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) is anxiously awaiting the verdict of her daughter Trina's (Tabyana Ali) trial. But much of the town has her back. Kerr delved into her character's deep ties in Port Charles in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

Portia and mob moll Ava (Maura West) have been perhaps unlikely allies. Kerr dished:

Maura’s amazing. I have to tell you, [when we shot Trina’s first hearing], during rehearsal, the judge was going to have the bail at $250,000 or whatever and Maura looked at me and she’s like, 'We can pay it. We got it.' So, that’s just so her! Like, 'We got Trina. No worries. Money’s no object! No problem.' I absolutely love working with her.

Viewers have been wondering for a while whether the good doctor might be keeping a big secret. Could Curtis (Donnell Turner), not Taggert (Réal Andrews), be Trina's dad? If that were to be the truth, how would Portia justify staying quiet about such a bombshell? Kerr mused:

I’ve had to ask myself that a few times, especially moving forward with Curtis the way I have — you know, freely! [I] think I’ve kind of been trying to add a bit of extra 'happy, happy' to it, like, 'Oh, let’s not think about it, let’s not think about that doubt.' That’s what I call it, the doubt that, you know, Portia has as far as whatever that secret is. [I] feel like I had to make a choice of, Portia’s clearly doubling down and putting that deeper in the history books and moving forward. And I’m daily trying to justify it, daily! [But] I also understand life circumstances, too. Think about it — I must have been in medical school when she was born, family stuff going on, affairs going on, you know what I mean? Not knowing your future, wanting stability.

Besides, she wouldn't want to hurt Taggert. Kerr added: