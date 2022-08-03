Skip to main content

Naomi Matsuda and Don Diamont to Appear on Bold Live Aug. 5

The Bold and the Beautiful actors Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) and Naomi Matsuda (Li Finnegan) will guest on Bold Live this week. The two will appear on the YouTube series with host and B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk to discuss the sparks between the two (Jack [Ted King] and Katie [Heather Tom] better watch out!) in their current storyline, take fan questions, and listen to comments, all live August 5. 

Fans can ask questions via the hashtag #BoldLive and international fans may participate by submitting self-recorded video questions for guests to boldlive@bbmail.tv.

 

