Ana Navarro Inks Multi-Year Contract at The View

ABC/Gabby Jones

Another familiar face will be sticking around at The View. The Wrap reports Ana Navarro has inked a new, multi-year deal to continue at the panel. Navarro has been a guest co-host since 2018, often subbing in when one of the other ladies is absent.

While continuing as a CNN contributor, Navarro will not be on The View every day, however, as she lives in Miami. According to an insider, Navarro will appear Mondays and Fridays, filling in for Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, who are out those days, and other ladies when they are out. Expect her at the table for other major interviews and events, plus holiday specials, too.

The news comes on the heels of co-host Sunny Hostin signing on for more seasons, too. Behar and Goldberg have also committed to further seasons of The View.

The Daily Mail online was the first source to report Navarro's deal.