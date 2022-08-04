B&B's Ashley Jones to Make Directorial Debut on Lifetime August 19

AFF/Steven Bergman

The Bold and the Beautiful's Ashley Jones (Bridget Forrester) is bringing her talents to the Lifetime Movie Network. The actress, who previously appeared in several movies on the network, is starring in one thriller and and directing another in the coming months.

In a press release, LMN announced that the Daytime Emmy nominee will make her directorial debut in The Secret Lives of College Escorts, premiering August 19 at 8 PM EST. The film focuses on how one night turns a college student's life upside down. Desperate to make ends meet, the young woman finds what appears to be a perfect work opportunity, but the reality of the situation is very different from what she imagined.

Jones will head back in front of the camera one month later in What Happened to My Sister?, premiering September 23 at 8 PM EST. That drama focuses on a college freshman who decides to rush a sorority that her deceased sister also rushed; she'll put it all on the line to find out what really happened to her sibling.

In the run-up to What Happened to My Sister? airing, the network will air a movie marathon featuring flicks with Jones.