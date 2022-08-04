Krista Allen

Where is Flavia? Finn and Steffy are reuniting with Hayes and Kelly whist Taylor and Ridge watch adoringly. Kelly wonders why Steffy is crying. (Seriously, is that child from Salem?) Taylor takes a picture of the family and tells Finn, “welcome home.” (Where is Flavia? Wouldn’t it be smart to have a non-family, mental health professional at the ready?)

Destiny 2.0: Brooke is chatting on the phone with Katie about the fantastic news that Finn has risen. As she hangs up, Hope and Deacon enter the Forrester office. Hope explains she invited Deacon to look at pictures of her latest work and they thought Brooke would be gone. Deacon is impressed with her work! Just then, Brooke finds Taylor’s social media post, and shows Deacon and Hope the happy family. She wonders if Finn and Steffy are “Destiny 2.0”. Hope quickly interjects she thought she and Liam had that title (for real?). Hope decides it’s a good idea to commemorate the moment with a picture of her, Brooke and Deacon, AND THEN POSTS IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

Wash, Rinse, Repeat: Taylor is dancing a jig as she is so excited about Finn’s resurrection. She decides to post the picture of Finn and the family. (WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT WHEN ONLY A HANDFUL OF FOLKS ARE AWARE?) Just then, Taylor sees Hope’s post, gasps, and then tries to cover so Ridge doesn’t catch on…even Ridge caught on. She shows the picture to him and Ridge instantly explains how stunned he is that yet another woman has ignored his self-righteous, sexist, commands. Taylor tries to distract Ridge by asking him to take a walk. As they walk, Ridge can’t help but be astounded that he’s gone for a day and Brooke has blatantly disobeyed him. He shifts his loyalty back to Taylor and tells her how stable she has been through all of this. Taylor thinks anything is possible. They embrace and Ridge kisses her. (For the love… I’m not surprised he kissed her, but I need Taylor to be smarter.)

Loving Lovers Who Love: Steffy has donned a scarf as she and Finn have also headed out for a walk. (The scenery really is beautiful. It’s so cool they get to go on location.) Steffy pulls out Finn’s wedding ring and says she carried it with her so he would feel close. She slips it on his finger and they continue to bask in their love. Finn tells her how hard he fought to be with her. She inspired him to keep fighting and make a full (and sudden) recovery. Steffy says they were connected from the first time they laid eyes on each other. She will never take their love and family for granted. They declare their love for one another and kiss.

