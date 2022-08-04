Disney+ Re-Ups Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts For Season 2

Get ready for more Robin Roberts! Disney+ has renewed the Good Morning America co-anchor's series Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts for Season 2, according to Deadline.

The show, which recently won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show, will see Roberts having honest conversations with more outstanding women in Hollywood. These groundbreaking figures will get candid about the challenges they faced in their careers and personal lives.

Roberts shared:

Having the opportunity last season to speak with such powerful, incredible women, all of various ages and backgrounds, was extremely special for me. They taught us so much about intuition, authenticity, vulnerability and what it means to be a groundbreaker and the struggle that can come with it. These women’s willingness to have candid, intimate conversations and come together to support each other is inspirational to witness and something I think we all need more of in this world. I can’t wait to go on this journey again with our viewers.

Producers on the program are Rock’n Robin Productions and SpringHill; Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts was first developed by Roberts and Philip Byron, SVP of Unscripted & Documentaries for SpringHill. EPs include Roberts, Rock'n Robin's Reni Calister, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and SpringHill's Byron and Jamal Henderson. Courtney Whitaker is the co-EP, and Kadine Ackle is the showrunner.