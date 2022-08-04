Sunny Hostin Signs New Multi-Year Deal to Stay at The View

ABC/Robert Ascroft

Sunny Hostin is going to enjoy The View a bit longer. The former federal prosecutor and co-host of ABC's hit talk show signed a multimillion-dollar and multi-year deal to stay put at the table.

Variety is reporting Hostin's new deal will carry her through the 28th season of the show and also continue to see her appearing in special projects for the Mouse House and give commentary on sister shows such as Good Morning America, Nightline, and 20/20.

Hostin first joined the show in 2016 for its 20th season. Hostin was the latest co-host to sign a deal cementing their place at the show. According to the trade paper, moderator Whoopi Goldberg signed a four-year renewal deal last September, also taking her through Season 28. The View OG Joy Behar renewed for another three years in May, despite saying she would retire this year in Variety's Ramin Setoodeh book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View.