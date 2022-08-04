Skip to main content

Sunny Hostin Signs New Multi-Year Deal to Stay at The View

Sunny Hostin, The View

Sunny Hostin is going to enjoy The View a bit longer. The former federal prosecutor and co-host of ABC's hit talk show signed a multimillion-dollar and multi-year deal to stay put at the table. 

Variety is reporting Hostin's new deal will carry her through the 28th season of the show and also continue to see her appearing in special projects for the Mouse House and give commentary on sister shows such as Good Morning America, Nightline, and 20/20.

Hostin first joined the show in 2016 for its 20th season. Hostin was the latest co-host to sign a deal cementing their place at the show. According to the trade paper, moderator Whoopi Goldberg signed a four-year renewal deal last September, also taking her through Season 28. The View OG Joy Behar renewed for another three years in May, despite saying she would retire this year in Variety's Ramin Setoodeh book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sunny Hostin, The View
Talk Shows

WATCH: Sunny Hostin "Disappointed and Saddened" Over Alleged Racist Remarks ABC Exec Made About Her

By Jillian BoweJun 15, 2020Comment
Meghan McCain
Talk Shows

Meghan McCain Signs Off From The View

By Jillian BoweAug 8, 2021Comment
Sunny Hostin, Kim Kardashian
Talk Shows

WATCH: The View's Sunny Hostin on Kim Kardashian's Work Ethic Comments: "It Just Came Off as Being Very Privileged" (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverMar 14, 2022Comment
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, The View
Talk Shows

The View Debates Will Smith and Chris Rock Slap at The Oscars

By Jillian BoweMar 28, 2022Comment