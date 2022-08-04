WATCH: Alyssa Farah Griffin Announced as New Co-Host of The View (VIDEO)

Today, The View welcomed Alyssa Farah Griffin as the new conservative co-host. This news follows Variety's report last week that Farah Griffin was reportedly negotiating a deal to appear on the ABC news chatfest.

The show's official Twitter shared:

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg narrated a montage that featured moments from Farah Griffin's career (including her time as White House Director of Strategic Communications for Donald Trump) and as a guest co-host. The ladies then welcomed Farah Griffin to the stage.

The latest addition to the panel said:

If you'd ever told me I'd be sitting at a table with Whoopi Goldberg, I would have said, 'You are crazy.' It is such an honor to be with you ladies every day on this set, and it's particularly exciting for me today. My amazing husband, Justin, and brother-in-law are here. So just thank you for being here.

Farah Griffin said she felt "honored" to have this opportunity, adding:

I will say this, the last couple of years have been a bit turbulent for me. You know, you saw in the preview there, I worked for an administration that I ended up speaking out against fervently and continue to daily. That changes a lot in your life. I lost a lot of friends. I'm estranged from family members. But I have to say this: I am so proud to have found my voice.

