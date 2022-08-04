Skip to main content

WATCH: Alyssa Farah Griffin Announced as New Co-Host of The View (VIDEO)

Alyssa Farah

Today, The View welcomed Alyssa Farah Griffin as the new conservative co-host. This news follows Variety's report last week that Farah Griffin was reportedly negotiating a deal to appear on the ABC news chatfest.

RELATED: Alyssa Farah Griffin Reportedly in Negotiations to Join The View

The show's official Twitter shared:

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg narrated a montage that featured moments from Farah Griffin's career (including her time as White House Director of Strategic Communications for Donald Trump) and as a guest co-host. The ladies then welcomed Farah Griffin to the stage.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The latest addition to the panel said:

If you'd ever told me I'd be sitting at a table with Whoopi Goldberg, I would have said, 'You are crazy.' It is such an honor to be with you ladies every day on this set, and it's particularly exciting for me today. My amazing husband, Justin, and brother-in-law are here. So just thank you for being here.

Farah Griffin said she felt "honored" to have this opportunity, adding:

I will say this, the last couple of years have been a bit turbulent for me. You know, you saw in the preview there, I worked for an administration that I ended up speaking out against fervently and continue to daily. That changes a lot in your life. I lost a lot of friends. I'm estranged from family members. But I have to say this: I am so proud to have found my voice.

Watch Farah Griffin's introduction below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Alyssa Farah Griffin, The View
Talk Shows

Alyssa Farah Griffin Reportedly in Negotiations to Join The View

By Carly SilverJul 26, 2022Comment
Alyssa Farah, The View
Talk Shows

Alyssa Farah Griffin Talks Trump and Guesting on The View

By Carly SilverMay 16, 2022Comment
Kellyanne Conway, Alyssa Farah Griffin, The View
Talk Shows

WATCH: Kellyanne Conway and Alyssa Farah Griffin Clash Over Ex-Boss Donald Trump (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweMay 24, 2022Comment
The View
Talk Shows

The View Announces Guest Co-Hosts For Season 25

By Carly SilverAug 30, 2021Comment