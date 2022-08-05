Days of Our Lives' Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) is working his mad scientist magic again. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Wharton discussed his character resurrecting Stefan (Brandon Barash) and the emotional impact that will have in Salem.

Wharton explained:

Kristen [Stacy Haiduk] wants to wake Stefan up right away, and Rolf is like, 'No. He needs time to get acclimated to his new organ. If we rush things, we could have a big problem.' They also don't know how Stefan is going to wake up from this. He's been asleep for, what? Three years?

Another person emotionally (and financially) invested in what happens to Stefan is Li (Remington Hoffman). Not only is he funding Stefan's return from the dead with DiMera dollars, but Li is also dating Stefan's widow, Gabi (Camila Banus). When the doctor informs Li that he wants to bring Stefan out of sedation, Li isn't having it; he wants to make things more official with Gabi first and figure out how to use the news about Stefan to help DiMera Enterprises.

Wharton said:

This is all news to Rolf. He didn't know that Li had some other agenda. But Dr. Rolf is very invested in the DiMera legacy and making sure that everything goes smoothly and upward, not downward.

So Dr. Rolf is caught between a rock (Kristen) and a hard place (Li). Rolf is "a little bit afraid of Kristen," the actor dished, but what about Li? Wharton noted: