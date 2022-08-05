Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1056: Days of Our Lives Jumps to Peacock Reaction

DC

On episode #1056 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin react to NBCUniversal's announcement that NBC's Days of Our Lives is moving to its streaming platform Peacock.

From the official statement by NBCUniversal to how this could impact DAYS creatively, they delve into it all.

Should NBCUniversal and NBC roll out an advertising campaign and cross promotion to ensure DAYS gets the Peacock launch it deserves?

Days of Our Lives fan reactions varied greatly on social media.

Does this move provide Corday and Sony the opportunity to get creative when the licensing negotiations begin for renewing the show beyond 2023?

Could the move actually allow DAYS to generate more revenue for NBCUniversal than it does on broadcast TV?

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, Luke_Kerr, Mike Jubinville, JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Melodie Aikels.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.