Joy Behar Compares Alyssa Farah Griffin and Meghan McCain's Approaches on The View
The View co-host Joy Behar is weighing in on the latest addition to the panel. As news broke of Alyssa Farah Griffin officially boarding the show, Behar spoke to Entertainment Tonight. She compared the chatfest's newest conservative commentator to predecessor Meghan McCain, Behar's former sparring partner.
Does Behar anticipate going head to head with Farah Griffin like she did McCain? The comedian shared:
No, Alyssa's got a whole different personality. I think it will be smoother, frankly. We'll see. I like both of them think this girl is going to do very well—I call her 'girl' because she's only 32 years old.
What advice has she shared with Farah Griffin? Behar said:
Well, I was a broken record for a long time 'cause I called...I say, 'This show is a volleyball game; it's not a golf game.' So if you know to hit the ball and wait for it to come back to you and all that, you'll be fine. That's the only advice I ever give anybody, really.