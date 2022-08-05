Joy Behar Compares Alyssa Farah Griffin and Meghan McCain's Approaches on The View

YouTube

The View co-host Joy Behar is weighing in on the latest addition to the panel. As news broke of Alyssa Farah Griffin officially boarding the show, Behar spoke to Entertainment Tonight. She compared the chatfest's newest conservative commentator to predecessor Meghan McCain, Behar's former sparring partner.

Does Behar anticipate going head to head with Farah Griffin like she did McCain? The comedian shared:

No, Alyssa's got a whole different personality. I think it will be smoother, frankly. We'll see. I like both of them think this girl is going to do very well—I call her 'girl' because she's only 32 years old.

What advice has she shared with Farah Griffin? Behar said: