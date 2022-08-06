The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of August 8-12, 2022

Naomi Matsuda

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hit the sheets.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) wants Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) to live with him.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) reach a compromise.

Steffy eviscerates Li (Naomi Matsuda).

Thomas feels the love from his family.

Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) updates folks on Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Deacon supports a distraught Hope (Annika Noelle) .

Taylor tells Steffy about her kiss with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Li confides in Bill (Don Diamont) about Jack (Ted King) and Sheila.

Steffy puts family first.

Brooke and Eric (John McCook) reconnect.

