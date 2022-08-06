Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Li Confides in Bill About Jack’s Affair With Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of August 8-12, 2022
Naomi Matsuda

Naomi Matsuda

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hit the sheets.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) wants Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) to live with him.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) reach a compromise.

Steffy eviscerates Li (Naomi Matsuda).

Thomas feels the love from his family.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Finn and Steffy Reunite in Monaco

Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) updates folks on Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Deacon supports a distraught Hope (Annika Noelle) .

Taylor tells Steffy about her kiss with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Li confides in Bill (Don Diamont) about Jack (Ted King) and Sheila.

Steffy puts family first.

Brooke and Eric (John McCook) reconnect. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Li Unleashes Her Wrath on Sheila

By Joshua BaldwinMay 28, 2022Comment
Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Ridge Uses Justin to Investigate Sheila and Deacon

By Joshua BaldwinNov 5, 2021Comment
Dr. John Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Finn and Steffy Reunite in Monaco

By Joshua BaldwinJul 29, 2022Comment
Quinn Fuller, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Quinn Tries to Stop Carter and Paris’ Wedding

By Joshua BaldwinJun 25, 2022Comment