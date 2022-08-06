Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of August 8-12, 2022

Paul Telfer

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Chad (Billy Flynn) confronts Leo (Greg Rikaart) when Thomas (Cary Christopher) outs him as the Tooth Fairy in the DiMera tunnels the night of Abigail's murder.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) suspect that Gwen (Emily O’Brien) killed Abigail, but need to prove she left Statesville that night.

Xander turns up at Statesville dressed as a priest to dig deeper into Gwen's activities.

