Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of August 8-12, 2022

Remington Hoffman

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Ava (Tamara Braun) officially moves in with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Brady (Eric Martsolf), Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), Nancy (Patrika Darbo), and Clyde (James Read) come to some realizations.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) wants Chad (Billy Flynn) to work with him at Titan.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) go to great lengths to uncover the truth.

Thomas helps Chad remember an event from the night of Abigail’s murder.

Anna (Finola Hughes) is keeping her eyes on Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Sonny and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) make amends.

Li (Remington Hoffman) is Dr. Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) beneficiary.

Chloe and Brady get all sweet and precious.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Rex Returns With Pivotal Information For Sarah

Alex has eyes for Chanel (Raven Bowens).

EJ has drinks with Ava and Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) has tough words for Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Chad goes IN on Leo (Greg Rikaart).

Eric (Greg Vaughan) runs into Nicole (Arianne Zucker) right before his date with Jada (Elia Cantu).

Things get very awkward between Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Ava.

Li wants Dr. Rolf to keep Stefan in a coma for as long as possible.

Alex encounters Gabi (Camila Banus).

Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) get a little closer.

Leo asks Brady and Chloe for employment.

Gwen finds herself on the wrong side of Chad.

Dr. Rolf is forced to keep Kristen at bay.

Kristen and Brady find common ground.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!