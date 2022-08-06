Skip to main content

General Hospital Spoilers: Portia Risks Her Medical Career to Save Trina

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of August 8-12, 2022
Brook Kerr

Brook Kerr

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) warns Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) about Cody (Josh Kelly).

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) has a surprise for Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Portia (Brook Kerr) brings Oz (Max Faugno) out of his medically-induced coma.

Nina and Sonny (Maurice Benard) get down to the business of their relationship.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) doubles down.

Martin (Michael E. Knight) has bad news for Lucy (Lynn Herring).

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) go on a date and discuss their relationship.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: TJ Suspects Willow Has Leukemia

Anna (Finola Hughes) manipulates Martin.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) has questions for Ava (Maura West).

Cody reveals some personal information.

Dante is suspicious of Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Austin (Roger Howarth) tells Maxie (Kirsten Storms) he has to get out of town.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) reconnect.

Maxie questions Spinelli’s feelings.

Sam has questions for Maxie. 

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Victor Cassadine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Victor Pulls Closer to Nikolas and Spencer

By Joshua BaldwinDec 24, 2021Comment
Lucy Coe, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Lucy Pushes Martin to Come Clean With Valentin

By Joshua BaldwinApr 29, 2022Comment
Elizabeth Webber, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Elizabeth Tells Lucy She Thinks Franco is Haunting Her

By Joshua BaldwinApr 22, 2022Comment
Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Spencer And Esme Go To War

By Joshua BaldwinJul 15, 2022Comment