General Hospital Spoilers for the week of August 8-12, 2022

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) warns Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) about Cody (Josh Kelly).

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) has a surprise for Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Portia (Brook Kerr) brings Oz (Max Faugno) out of his medically-induced coma.

Nina and Sonny (Maurice Benard) get down to the business of their relationship.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) doubles down.

Martin (Michael E. Knight) has bad news for Lucy (Lynn Herring).

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) go on a date and discuss their relationship.

Anna (Finola Hughes) manipulates Martin.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) has questions for Ava (Maura West).

Cody reveals some personal information.

Dante is suspicious of Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Austin (Roger Howarth) tells Maxie (Kirsten Storms) he has to get out of town.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) reconnect.

Maxie questions Spinelli’s feelings.

Sam has questions for Maxie.

