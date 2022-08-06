Don Diamont

Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings for the week of July 25-29, 2022. The numbers news is pretty solid across the board with most entries posting weekly and yearly gains. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful should be positively giddy. Let’s get into it…

On the game show front, both entries held steady across all key demos, but otherwise experienced very different ratings weeks. The Price is Right averaged 4.073 million viewers across both half hours, representing the second largest gain in total viewers for the week. TPIR picked up 83,000 total viewers for the week and 72,000 from the same week in 2021. Sister game show, Let’s Make A Deal, did not fair quite as well, averaging 2.487 million viewers across both half hours, representing a loss of 29,000 total viewers for the week. Despite the weekly loss, LMAD gained 110,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021.

On the talk show front, all entries held their ground across all key demos, but a few have some ratings gains to celebrate. The View (2.309 million/1.6) continued as the #1 show in daytime on ABC by adding 85,000 total viewers for the week and 120,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021. One has to wonder if the addition of Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin as permanent co-hosts will draw even more viewers to ABC’s long-time talker.

CBS’ The Talk (1.483 million/1.0) also experienced positive ratings news by adding 51,000 total viewers for the week and a grin-inducing 233,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021. GMA3: What You Need to Know (1.582 million/1.0) gained 43,000 total viewers for the week and an impressive 137,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021.

On the daytime drama front, B&B (3.174 million/2.1) had a really good week, gaining a smile-inducing 153,000 total viewers for the week and a giggle-worthy 260,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021.

The icing on the ratings cake comes in the key demos. B&B held steady and tied The Young and the Restless among Women 18-49, and moved ahead of Y&R, tying TPIR for #1 amongst Women 25-54.

B&B’s stellar ratings week featured Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) heading to Monaco to comfort Steffy, (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Bill (Don Diamont) playing good Samaritan to Li (Naomi Matsuda), and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) escape from Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) clutches. The cherry on the icing on the ratings cake is a note that B&B moved to within 290,000 total viewers of perennial #1 Y&R.

Y&R (3.464 million/2.4) also had a solid week holding steady across all key demos, gaining 83,000 total viewers for the week, and 72,000 total viewers for the same week in 2021. For the week, Y&R featured stories focusing on Chance’s (Conner Floyd) investigation into the death of Ashland Locke (Robert Newman), and Sally’s (Courtney Hope) decision to leave Adam (Mark Grossman) behind and concentrate on her career.

Days of Our Lives (1.670 million/1.2) had a second consecutive week of ratings positivity, gaining 32,000 total viewers for the week. There is no ratings information for yearly numbers as DAYS was on hiatus for the COVID-delayed Olympics the same week in 2021. The NBC, soon to be Peacock, daytime drama held steady among Women 18-49 and fell slightly among Women 25-54, while featuring stories focused on the fallout from Jake (Brandon Barash) and Ava’s (Tamara Braun) quick engagement, shooting, and subsequent Salem-style “death”. DAYS sits 465,000 total viewers behind General Hospital.

GH (2.135 million/1.5) brings up the rear in our ratings discussion, as the ABC daytime drama saw its recent ratings progress halted, dropping 17,000 total viewers for the week. In more positive news, GH held steady across key demos and gained 63,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021 by focusing on Michael’s (Chad Duell) continued plans to use Dex (Evan Hofer) to double cross Sonny (Maurice Benard), and Nikolas’ (Marcus Coloma) revelation to Ava (Maura West) that he had sex with Esme (Avery Pohl). GH sits 1.039 million viewers behind B&B.