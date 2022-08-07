The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of August 8-12, 2022

Tanner Novlan, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) head back to the harsh reality of life in Los Angeles. The first order of business? Dealing with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and her whereabouts.

Double-talking Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) brings word that Sheila is gone forever! Taylor (Krista Allen) rejoices that Sheila's dead (?????), but Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has reservations there may be more to the story.

