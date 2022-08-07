Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: The Forrester Clan Learns That Sheila is Gone Forever

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of August 8-12, 2022
Tanner Novlan, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Tanner Novlan, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) head back to the harsh reality of life in Los Angeles. The first order of business? Dealing with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and her whereabouts.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Finn's Remarkable Recovery Leads Him Back to Steffy

Double-talking Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) brings word that Sheila is gone forever! Taylor (Krista Allen) rejoices that Sheila's dead (?????), but Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has reservations there may be more to the story.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb_spoilers_8_5_2022
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Li Confides in Bill About Jack’s Affair With Sheila

By Joshua BaldwinAug 5, 2022Comment
Dr. John Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Finn Wakes Up and Questions Sheila About Steffy

By Mike JubinvilleJul 4, 2022Comment
Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Sheila Threatens to Keep Finn Under Wraps for Good

By Mike JubinvilleJul 10, 2022Comment
Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Sheila Pushes ALL of Steffy's Buttons

By Mike JubinvilleSep 26, 2021Comment