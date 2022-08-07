The Young and the Restless: Phyllis' Sole Purpose is to Rid Genoa City of Diane Jenkins
The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of August 8-12, 2022
Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!
Diane is (Susan Walters) feeling pretty confident in her move to Genoa City. Her new life is giving her LIFE! But in true soap opera fashion, trouble is lurking just around the corner...and her name is Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).
Phyllis is determined to derail Diane's resurgence. She gets help and encouragement from an unlikely ally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).
Billy (Jason Thompson) tries to dispense some sage advice to his ex, but we know Phyllis always doesn't play well with others.
