General Hospital Promo: Questioning Relationships

This week on General Hospital, relationships in Port Charles are being questioned.

At the Metro Court, Nina (Cynthia Watros) tries to get the skinny from Ava (Maura West) about what's going on.

At the MC pool, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) tells Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) that Chase (Josh Swickard) deserves better. 

Sonny (Maurice Benard) tells Nina at Charlie's she's worth it to him, but he asks if he's worth it to her.

Back at the MC, Carly's (Laura Wright) lawyer inquires what her goals are. The former Mrs. Sonny Corinthos informs her she intends to get back what she lost and more.

Is Carly about to make another mistake? Watch the promo below!

