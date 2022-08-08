The Bold and The Beautiful's Naomi Matsuda: "Li Deserves Someone Like Bill" (VIDEO)

The Bold and the Beautiful surprised fans in recent weeks when bad boy Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) rescued Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda). The actors sat down with B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk to discuss their characters on YouTube series Bold Live.

Li is coming out of a traumatic situation, being nearly killed in a car explosion caused by Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). Diamont commented:

But that was obviously fortuitous timing, finding Li. Bill is obviously feeling a bit wistful with what's happening with Katie [Heather Tom] and his son being gone and some of the challenge personal decisions he's made in his life, so it was good timing for where Bill is in his life, to happen upon Li.

But is there a chance Li and Jack (Ted King) could reunite? Matsuda said:

Jack is finito; he's out. Yeah, he was not good to Li. He does not deserve Li.

She added:

Li deserves someone like Bill.

Check out the full chat below.