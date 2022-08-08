The Young and The Restless' Michelle Stafford on Phyllis: "She’s Just at War With Diane"

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' scheme queen Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is getting ready to hatch another plot. She's working to out returned rival Diane (Susan Walters), who claims to be a changed woman. Stafford teased Phyllis' latest plan to Soap Opera Digest.

It is a coincidence that some of Phyllis' arch-enemies are romantic rivals? Stafford mused:

And she dislikes them in different ways. It’s very specific to me, as an actor, to be aware of all of the different personalities of these women. I really never felt Phyllis hated Sharon (Sharon Case). I felt Phyllis knew that she had done Sharon wrong by sleeping with Nick (Joshua Morrow), so I never felt there was hate there. There was a lot of jealousy and other stuff, but not hate. I feel a similar thing with Cricket (Lauralee Bell) because Phyllis did Cricket wrong by going after her husband. So, Cricket was trying to take Phyllis down all of the time, and she was just trying to save face. But Diane is a different kind of jealousy. Phyllis hates Diane. She really gets to Phyllis and I feel she’s just at war with Diane. All Diane has to do is walk into the room and Phyllis comes undone.

Of Phyllis disbelieving Diane, the two-time Daytime Emmy winner noted:

Because Phyllis knows it’s not true. People don’t really change their spots. They grow, they mature, they get older and can have some sort of introspection on their life. You can change your ways and stop doing things that hurt people but people are still who they are.

Meanwhile, Phyllis has teamed up with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to take down Diane. Stafford dished: