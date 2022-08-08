The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack Offers Adam a Job at Jabot

Peter Bergman

Elena: Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) faces off with Nate (Sean Dominic) about him and Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose). Look for Elena to turn to Devon (Bryton James). Just how will Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Nate take this?

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) searches for the tea on Diane (Susan Walters). Look for Nikki to put Abby (Melissa Ordway) to the test.

Chance: The officer (Conner Floyd) gets put through the paces by his father-in-law Victor (Eric Braeden).

Diane: The architect makes a vow to Jack. Can he believe her?

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) offers up a job for Adam (Mark Grossman) at Jabot! What will Victor and Billy (Jason Thompson) have to say?

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) makes a big move and keeps things close to her.

Lily: The Chancellor-Winters CEO (Christel Khalil) tries to broker peace.

Chelsea: The con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) places Billy in an awkward space.

Traci: The novelist (Beth Maitland) grills Jack about any feelings he has for Diane.

Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) gets strict with Adam.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags demands his family stay close with the investigation surrounding Ashland (Robert Newman) heating up.

Nick/Sharon: The former high school sweethearts (Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case) take a trip down memory lane.