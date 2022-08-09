Skip to main content

Former Another World Actress Anne Heche Slips Into Coma After Fiery Car Crash

Anne Heche

Actress Anne Heche is in critical condition and in a coma after a car crash she was involved in on August 5. Heche, best known for her Daytime Emmy-winning roles as twin sisters Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the defunct NBC sudser Another World, was involved in a series of car crashes in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, Heche was driving in a residential area around noon when she first crashed into a garage at an apartment complex. Witnesses tried to assist Heche, but she reversed her car and drove off. Moments later, Heche was captured on video speeding down a neighborhood street before she crashed into a nearby home. Her car and the house then caught on fire.

Emergency crews came on the scene, got Heche out of the car, and rushed her to the hospital. A rep for her told TMZ:

Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.

