Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's Sean Kanan (Deacon) is revisiting his movie roots. The actor has boarded Season 5 of Netflix's hit Cobra Kai, according to Deadline. He will reprise the role of Mike Barnes, which he originated in the 1989 movie The Karate Kid III.

Kanan tweeted:

Though Mike was a villain in his first appearance, apparently enemies have become pals in today's world. Find out more about what Mike (and Kanan!) are up to when Cobra Kai's fifth season premieres September 9.