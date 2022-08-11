Skip to main content

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1057: Top 5 Soap Hunks (Past)

On episode #1057 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels count down their Top 5 Soap Hunks (Past).

To qualify for this episode, the soap hunk can't have aired on a daytime soap in the past two years.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, Luke_Kerr, Mike Jubinville, JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Melodie Aikels.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

