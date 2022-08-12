Emmy Award-Winning Actress Anne Heche Dead at 53

Anne Heche Steven Bergman Photography

Actress Anne Heche has died following the injuries she suffered from her car crash on Aug. 5. Heche was declared brain dead, and according to California law, she is considered deceased. TMZ is reporting Heche was being kept on life support to preserve her organs for donation, but has no brain function. Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury (total oxygen deprivation to the brain). Heche was 53.

In a statement to the site, a rep for Heche's family said:

We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.

Born on May 25, 1969 in Aurora, OH, Heche grew up in Ocean City, NJ and later Chicago, IL, where she was spotted by an agent when she starred in a school play. Heche was offered an audition and a role on As The World Turns, but had to turn it down to finish school. Heche later went on to play the dual roles of twin sisters Marley Love and Vicky Hudson on Another World from 1987 to 1991, just as she graduated high school.

RELATED: Former Another World Actress Anne Heche Slips Into Coma After Fiery Car Crash

Heche won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in 1991. Heche would later star in the films, Wag the Dog, Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days Seven Nights, John Q and many others.

Heche released her first memoir, Call Me Crazy in 2001, where she accused her father of sexually assaulting her as a child. The actress received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play after starring alongside Alec Baldwin in the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "Twentieth Century" in 2004.

Heche captured a Best Supporting Actress Primetime Emmy nomination for her role in the ABC comedy Men in Trees, where she starred from 2006 to 2008.

RELATED: Anne Heche Rep on Health Status:"Not Expected to Survive"

Heche had a resurgence later in her career, starring in OWN's All Rise, Lifetime's Girl in Room 13, Netflix's The Vanished, 13 Minutes, and appears in HBO Max's upcoming series The Idol.

Heche gained media attending when she dated Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. Later, Heche married Coleman "Coley" Lafoon, whom she met on DeGeneres' stand-up comedy tour, from 2001 to 2009. The two had a child, Homer, 20. Heche went on to date her Men in Trees co-star James Tupper, with whom she had her second son, Atlas, 13. The couple ended their romance in 2018 after 10 years together.

Heche is survived by her sons.