Anne Heche Rep on Health Status:"Not Expected to Survive"

Anne Heche Steven Bergman Photography

A representative for former Another World star Anne Heche's (ex- Vicky and Marley) family has revealed the actress suffered a severe brain injury after her car crash and won't survive it. The rep told TMZ in a released statement:

Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. Plans have been put in place to possibly donate Anne's organs. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable. We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne‘s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital. Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.

RELATED: Former Another World Actress Anne Heche Slips Into Coma After Fiery Car Crash

On Aug. 5, Heche was in a few car crashes in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles. Heche first crashed into a garage at an apartment complex and drove off when residents tried to assist her. Moments later, she crashed into a nearby home, resulting in her car and the house catching fire.