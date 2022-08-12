General Hospital's Trina (Tabyana Ali) is getting ready to hear a verdict that could change her life. Ali spoke to Soap Hub about her character's trial and what Trina might do now that Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) has testified.

Regarding Spencer publicly sharing everything he risked for Trina, Ali mused:

She’s seen that all this time he has been playing [Esme, Avery Pohl] to find some evidence to try and help her. Trina’s been having feelings for Rory [Michael Blake Kruse], but I’m not sure how much she’ll pursue that now that she knows…Spencer did that for me? I’m not sure what she’s going to do next.

Rory is definitely #TeamTrina, especially after he chose not to arrest her and BFF Joss (Eden McCoy) for having fake IDs. Ali explained:

I definitely think Rory is trying…he’s a good guy who knows himself. He has morals. That’s what Trina likes about him.

Throughout the Esme investigation, Trina, Josslyn, and their friends have been sleuthing. Of Trina and Joss trying to dig up the truth about Esme's burner phone, Ali said: