The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea Wants Johnny to Know Who She is!

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) grapples with the decisions he made.

Kevin: The hacker (Greg Rikaart) discovers damning proof that may alter a situation.

Lily: Ms. Winters (Christel Khalil) tries to play peacemaker between her brother Devon (Bryton James) and cousin Nate (Sean Dominic).

Chelsea: The con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) tests her boundaries when she makes a request. Chelsea wants Billy (Jason Thompson) to tell Johnny she's his bio mom! Billy tells Chelsea he has to speak with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about the matter, but she insists she should have the right to tell Johnny who she is. Billy puts his foot down and continues to explain this is a decision he needs to make jointly with Victoria.

Chelsea goes to Newman Enterprises to talk to Victoria about telling Johnny about her being his bio mom. At first, Victoria is hesitant about her demands, but Chelsea informs her she won't take the role away she's played in Johnny's life. Chelsea tells Victoria it isn't fair Johnny and Connor don't know they are half-siblings, and should know. Victoria tells Chelsea she plans on telling Johnny; she never intended to keep it from him, but now wasn't the time. Chelsea tells Victoria not to take too long. Watch for Chelsea to cross a line.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) starts to lose his patience with Adam (Mark Grossman).

Sally: The spunky redhead (Courtney Hope) astonishes Nick.

Adam: The Newman black sheep digs into his bag of tricks once again.

Phyllis/Nikki: Red (Michelle Stafford) questions the socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) about her move to run Diane (Susan Walters) out of Genoa City. Nikki clues Phyllis in on a meeting with an investigative reporter Talia Morgan (The Talk's Natalie Morales). Talia is very interested in Diane being a modern-day Lazarus. Later, the two meet with Talia to give her the skinny on Ms. Jenkins. Watch for Talia's investigation to dig up a scandal and cause someone from Diane's past to tamper with the investigation.

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) finds her husband (Conner Floyd) in a head-scratching position.