The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Taylor and Steffy Urge Ridge to Ditch Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of August 15-19, 2022
Krista Allen

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) support Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) desire to reunite with Douglas (Django Ferri).

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) decide it’s a good idea to get frisky at Forrester.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) finds himself in a real pickle.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas ask Douglas where he wants to live.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Li Confides in Bill About Jack’s Affair With Sheila

Eric (John McCook) does Thomas a solid.

Steffy and Taylor urge Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to ditch Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy cling to one another.

Deacon crosses paths with his probation officer (Steven Christopher Parker).

Deacon awakens to find an unexpected person by his side.

Brooke and Taylor go IN on each other. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

