Robert Scott Wilson

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Next week is going to be a HOT one in Salem! Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) seems somewhat confused about the throuple date Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) has with Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold). Alex on the other hand, not only understands what a throuple is, but also has very specific ideas about how he would really, really like it to function.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Xander and Sarah Plot to Expose Gwen as Abigail's Murderer

Meanwhile, Li (Remington Hoffman) urges Gabi (Camila Banus) to stop wearing her “dead” husband’s ring, while also working with Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton), who is busy resurrecting Stefan (Brandon Barash). The honeymoon must be over between the business mogul and the dastardly doctor as it appears Dr. Rolf has discovered that Li is trying to kill Stefano’s son!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!