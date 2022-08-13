Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of August 15-19, 2022

Abigail Klein

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Gabi (Camila Banus) keeps her eyes on Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) and Li (Remington Hoffman).

Leo (Greg Rikaart) hires a lawyer (Jessica Serfaty) to help him handle the police investigation.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) tells Kate (Lauren Koslow) he is pleading guilty to kidnapping Samantha Gene.

John (Drake Hogestyn) does Steve (Stephen Nichols) a solid.

Anna (Leann Hunley) is watching Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) grow closer.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) advises Chad (Billy Flynn).

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is enticed by Gabi.

Johnny tries to make amends with Gabi.

Li is Dr. Rolf's Not So Silent Partner

Alex continues pulling the wool over Sonny’s (Zach Tinker) eyes.

Jada (Elia Cantu) and Chad find proof that Leo was in the DiMera mansion the night of Abigail’s murder.

Leo throws a wrench in the Salem PD’s theory.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) threatens Ava.

Kristen and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) continue to tussle.

Orpheus (George Delhoyo) catches Kayla and Marlena (Deidre Hall) off guard.

Alex continues to flirt with both Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Chanel (Raven Bowens).

EJ, Johnny, and Ava break bread.

Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) returns to Salem.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Alex continue to bond and be adorable.

Steve is none too pleased when Kayla receives a gift from Orpheus.

JJ (Casey Moss) says goodbye to Salem for now.

Dr. Rolf and Li continue to plot.

