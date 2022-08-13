Dr. Phil Show Axes 25 Employees Ahead of Season 21 Premiere

YouTube

The Dr. Phil Show has let go of 25 employees to cut costs, Variety reports. Most of those staffers worked in production, the trade site revealed.

A rep for the show told Variety:

Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program.

Season 21 began filming on August 8 and will hit screens September 12. The premiere show's topic is yet to be determined.