Skip to main content

Dr. Phil Show Axes 25 Employees Ahead of Season 21 Premiere

Dr. Phil, Phil McGraw

The Dr. Phil Show has let go of 25 employees to cut costs, Variety reports. Most of those staffers worked in production, the trade site revealed.

A rep for the show told Variety:

Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Season 21 began filming on August 8 and will hit screens September 12. The premiere show's topic is yet to be determined.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Dr. Phil McGraw
Talk Shows

Dr. Phil Responds to Accusations TV Show Exploits Mental Illness

By Carly SilverOct 11, 2021Comment
Dr Phil
Talk Shows

Dr. Phil Talks "Technical Challenges" After Wrapping 23 New Episodes

By Carly SilverSep 2, 2020Comment
Dr. Phil
Talk Shows

Dr. Phil Ramps Up Production Amid COVID Restrictions

By Carly SilverFeb 1, 2021Comment
Dr. Phil McGraw, Frank Lawlis, Dr. Phil Show
Talk Shows

Psychologist Frank Lawlis, Adviser to Dr. Phil, Comes Under Fire for 'Predatory' Approach

By Carly SilverFeb 27, 2020Comment