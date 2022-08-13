General Hospital Spoilers for the week of August 15-19, 2022

Dex (Evan Hofer) finds himself on the receiving end of Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) questions.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) tells Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) he killed Esme (Avery Pohl).

The news ain’t good for Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) investigates Esme’s sudden disappearance.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) considers telling Lucy (Lynn Herring) about Cody (Josh Kelly).

Terry (Cassandra James) and Finn (Michael Easton) discuss their growing concern about Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) arrests someone unexpected.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Sonny get all romantic.

Rory (Michael Blake Kruse) has a dilemma.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is re-thinking his choices.

The jury has returned with a life-changing decision for Trina (Tabyana Ali).

Jordan solves a puzzle.

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) hold their breath to see if their plan to save Trina works.

Ava (Maura West) and Nikolas work with an unexpected ally.

Lucy and Anna (Finola Hughes) plot.

Elizabeth has more horrifying memories.

Willow confides in TJ (Tajh Bellow).

Nina and Carly (Laura Wright) go nuclear.

