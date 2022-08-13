Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings for the week of August 1-5, 2022. The ratings news is pretty much abysmal across the daytime landscape with a very few notable exceptions. Let’s get into it…

On the game show front, both The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal aired repeats for the entire week. Despite the lack of new content, their numbers weren’t totally tragic. Both CBS game shows managed to hold steady across both key demos and gained viewers from year to year. TPIR averaged 3.839 million viewers across both half-hours, a drop of 234,000 total viewers for the week, but managed to gain 78,000 viewers from the same week in 2021. Meanwhile, LMAD averaged 2.45 million viewers across both half-hours, a drop of only 38,000 total viewers for the week, while also managing to gain 14,000 viewers from the same week in 2021.

On the talk show front, all talk shows in daytime held steady across both key demos. Today with Hoda and Jenna (1.512 million/1.1) was the winner for the week, gaining 80,000 total viewers for the week. NBC also posted gains with Today’s 3rd Hour (2.022 million/1.4), which managed to pull in 37,000 more total viewers for the week. Both NBC talkers were the only talk shows to gain total viewers for the week. Both shows were also on hiatus due to the delayed Olympic Games for the same week in 2021.

On the daytime drama front, all four lost varying degrees of total viewer ground this week; therefore, we shall address them from least to most bloodshed. Days of Our Lives (1.666 million/1.2) shed the fewest viewers on any daytime drama, losing a scant 4,000 total viewers for the week featuring stories focused on Rex (Kyle Lowder) helping Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) remember that she couldn’t have been at the DiMera mansion the night of Abigail’s murder, and Victor (John Aniston) usurping Sonny’s (Zach Tinker) authority by appointing Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) as VP of Titan. DAYS held steady across both key demos, but has no year to year comparison, as it was on hiatus for the delayed Olympic Games in 2021. DAYS currently sits 436,000 total viewers behind General Hospital.

GH (2.102 million/1.4) dropped a fairly reasonable 33,000 total viewers for the week featuring stories focused on Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) very public downward spiral, and Ava (Maura West) pitching Esme (Avery Pohl) off the Wyndemere parapet. GH held steady across both key demos - tying both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless amongst Women 18-49, while also managing to eke out a 4,000 gain in total viewers for the same week in 2021. GH currently sits 926,000 total viewers behind B&B.

B&B (3.028 million/2.0) fell back down to Earth a bit this week, dropping 146,000 total viewers while featuring stories focused on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) majestic reunion in Monaco, and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) manipulating Deacon (Sean Kanan) into covering for her sudden “disappearance.” CBS’ perennial #2 dropped in both key demos and shed 39,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021. B&B currently sits only 284,000 total viewers behind Y&R.

The Young and the Restless (3.312 million/2.3) brings up the rear this week dropping 152,000 total viewers while featuring stories focused on Chance’s (Conner Floyd) investigation into Ashland Locke’s death, and Nicholas’ (Joshua Morrow) continued confusion over Victor’s (Eric Braeden) constant manipulations to exert control over ALL OF THE THINGS. The current #1 daytime drama dropped among Women 18-49 while also shedding a twinge-inducing 211,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021.