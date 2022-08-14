The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of August 15-19, 2022

Matthew Atkinson

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

When Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) gets encouragement from his family, he takes the bull by the horns to give Douglas (Django Ferri) a permanent home with him. Hope (Annika Noelle) is caught off-guard and wonders if uprooting the young lad is a good idea.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: The Forrester Clan Learns That Sheila is Gone Forever

Liam (Scott Clifton) spills the tea to Hope's family while Thomas reminds Hope that Douglas is his son. He wonders how Hope didn't see this day coming.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!