The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of August 15-19, 2022

Susan Walters, Peter Bergman

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) better speed up their plans to get their rival Diane (Susan Walters) out of town. Diane is skirting a very sensitive, but familiar space that Red regards as hers alone.

Jack (Peter Bergman) chats with Diane about what she really wants. When Diane brings up her long-held deep feelings for him, Jack reciprocates.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!