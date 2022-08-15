Anne Heche Removed From Life Support

Steven Bergman Photography

Actress Anne Heche has been taken off life support, over a week after her car crash. A representative for the actress told the Associated Press she was removed from life support on Sunday in order to harvest some of her organs for donation.

In a statement to the news outlet, Heche's rep, Holly Baird, said that the Emmy award-winning actress was "peacefully taken off life support."

Heche was on life support after she suffered a severe anoxic brain injury, caused by a lack of oxygen after she crashed her car into a home on August 5. She was declared brain dead on Friday and in the state of California she is considered deceased. Heche was 53.