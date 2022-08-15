Skip to main content

Another World and One Life to Live's Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Robyn Griggs

Robyn Griggs (ex-Maggie, Another World; ex-Stephanie, One Life to Live) has died at age 49. On August 13, a friend of Griggs' posted on the actress's Facebook page that Griggs had passed away, following news two days earlier that Griggs was entering hospice care. The friend added:

However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.

RELATED: Another World and One Life to Live Alum Robyn Griggs Shares Cervical Cancer Diagnosis

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In 2020, Griggs shared that she was diagnosed with stage four endocervical adeno cancer. People notes that the actress, a Pennsylvania native, rose to fame on Nickelodeon's Rated K in the '80s. She briefly appeared on OLTL in 1991 before landing her breakout daytime role as Maggie Cory, which lasted from 1993 to 1995.

Read the full Facebook post below.

Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, AW) tweeted:

Griggs also appeared in several horror films. Eric Spudic, her co-star in Dead Clowns, tweeted:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Robyn Griggs
Soaps

AW and OLTL Alum Robyn Griggs Shares Cervical Cancer Diagnosis

By Carly SilverOct 16, 2020Comment
Micki Grant
Soaps

AW Star Micki Grant Dead at 80

By Carly SilverAug 23, 2021Comment
trent dawson atwt gh
Soaps

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of October 12, 2020

By Carly SilverOct 14, 2020Comment
Ray Liotta
Soaps

AW Alum Ray Liotta Dead at 67

By Carly SilverMay 26, 2022Comment