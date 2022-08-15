Another World and One Life to Live's Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Robyn Griggs (ex-Maggie, Another World; ex-Stephanie, One Life to Live) has died at age 49. On August 13, a friend of Griggs' posted on the actress's Facebook page that Griggs had passed away, following news two days earlier that Griggs was entering hospice care. The friend added:

However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.

In 2020, Griggs shared that she was diagnosed with stage four endocervical adeno cancer. People notes that the actress, a Pennsylvania native, rose to fame on Nickelodeon's Rated K in the '80s. She briefly appeared on OLTL in 1991 before landing her breakout daytime role as Maggie Cory, which lasted from 1993 to 1995.

Read the full Facebook post below.

Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, AW) tweeted:

Griggs also appeared in several horror films. Eric Spudic, her co-star in Dead Clowns, tweeted: