Christel Khalil Looks Back on Two Decades as The Young and The Restless' Lily

Christel Khalil

On August 15, Christel Khalil will celebrate 20 years since she took on the role of Lily Winters on The Young and the Restless. Khalil spoke to TV Insider about the character's dramatic life and evolution.

Khalil started working with some heavy hitters early on. She dished:

My first scene was with Victoria Rowell [Drucilla]. I remember being nervous and wanting to do a good job. My first few years, it was about introducing the character. I was a kid. I wasn’t quite old enough to be a part of the teen storylines. Around 15 or 16, I did the chlamydia storyline with Greg Rikaart [Kevin Fisher]. It was a great storyline and I think they did it really well. I remember doing PSAs [public service announcements] after shooting scenes related to the chlamydia storyline. It was great working with Greg and it was the first time I got a Daytime Emmy nomination. I submitted the scenes where Lily told her parents what had happened with Kevin.

Then Lily fell for Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Khalil said:

It was amazing. I love him so much. We always had fun together. We had great scenes together. [Michael] is hilarious.

Lily and Cane (Daniel Goddard) also had twins, rapidly aged on screen in recent years. Khalil remembered playing the mom of teens, saying:

I was very shocked. It was very surprising for me. It was weird. The kids were as tall – actually, taller – than I am. [Laughs] I wore heels so Lily was taller than Mattie [Lexie Stevenson]. They were 18 or 19 in real-life and I was 30. It was a little strange but [laughs] you gotta do what you gotta do.

What's next for Lily? Tune in to Y&R to find out!