Denise Boutte to Temporarily Play Imani on The Young and The Restless

Denise Boutte CBS

Due to scheduling conflicts, the role of Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose) on The Young and the Restless will be temporarily recast. Denise Boutte will slip into the role of the legal eagle.

Boutte stars on BET's Family Business and Terror Drive, as well as the upcoming dramas Angie's Cure and The Missing. She will soon be seen in the Amazon Prime series Kombucha Cure; the actress also lends her voice to the animated series Young Justice.

Boutte makes her Y&R debut on Tuesday, September 6.