Skip to main content

Denise Boutte to Temporarily Play Imani on The Young and The Restless

Denise Boutte

Denise Boutte

Due to scheduling conflicts, the role of Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose) on The Young and the Restless will be temporarily recast. Denise Boutte will slip into the role of the legal eagle.

Boutte stars on BET's Family Business and Terror Drive, as well as the upcoming dramas Angie's Cure and The Missing. She will soon be seen in the Amazon Prime series Kombucha Cure; the actress also lends her voice to the animated series Young Justice.

Boutte makes her Y&R debut on Tuesday, September 6.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ptosha Storey, Leigh-Ann Rose, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless Casts Two Recurring Roles

By Carly SilverDec 9, 2020Comment
Leigh-Ann Rose, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Star Leigh-Ann Rose on Imani: "She’s Very Determined"

By Carly SilverOct 4, 2021Comment
Ptosha Storey, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Ptosha Storey Talks Playing "Complicated" Matriarch Naya on Y&R

By Carly SilverMay 14, 2021Comment
Judith Chapman
Soaps

Booked And Busy: Y&R Vet Headlines Play About 9/11 Aftermath

By Carly SilverSep 1, 2021Comment