Brook Kerr and Donnell Turner

This week on General Hospital, it's all or nothing for some in Port Charles. Jordan (Tanisha Harper) arrives at Wyndemere and wants to know if Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) wants the search to be easy or hard, as Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) looks on.

Carly (Laura Wright) tells someone they deserve everything they are getting (famous last words there, sis).

At the courthouse, the verdict is back in Trina's (Tabyana Ali) trial. Will she be library mates with Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) at Pentonville, or is she going beat the case?

Watch the promo below