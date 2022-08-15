Jennifer Hudson Reveals Simon Cowell as Dream Talk Show Guest

YouTube

In advance of The Jennifer Hudson Show premiering on September 12, Jennifer Hudson is answering questions about the upcoming talk show. Asked about her dream guest, she told North Texas NPR member station KERA that she'd like to invite on former American Idol judge. Simon Cowell. Hudson first rose to fame as a contestant on that program.

Hudson said:

I think it would be so interesting. ‘Idol’ was 18 years ago so why not? I think people will be interested who've followed my journey for 20 years. See us sit down and see us have a conversation. I think that would be awesome to do.

And then it’s like uh-huh! Now Simon you’re sitting on my couch! So he's on my wish list, among many others.

The EGOT winner is also excited to elevate other voices. She shared: