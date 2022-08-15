Skip to main content

Josh Kelly Talks Cody's Mama Drama on General Hospital

Cody Bell, General Hospital

Is newcomer Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) actually a member of a famous family on General Hospital? The Port Charles bad boy recently claimed to be the son of the late Dominique Taub Stanton Baldwin (Shell Danielson). Kelly dished Cody's family ties and spark with Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) to Soap Hub. 

Asked whether Kin Shriner, who played Dominique's husband Scotty, told him about Dominique's past, Kelly responded:

I don’t want to bother anyone unless I have to [at work]. Everyone has their own process. But, yes, Kin and I talked. We sat down, and he told me the story of Dominque and also my half-sister Serena [Baldwin, Carly Schroeder]. It’s fun to learn those things and delve into the backstory.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

While Cody's past is a bit of a mystery, his romantic future (with Britt) could be promising. Kelly said:

I think they both had a ‘wild child’ side to them. That appeals to Cody. He does have some ulterior movies, but I think he’s using them as an excuse to pursue her. He’s really attracted to her.

Now that Cody has apparently revealed his mama, who's the daddy? Kelly teased:

And I think we’ll think we know in the near future who [his dad] is…

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Cody Bell, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH's Josh Kelly Teases Next Step For Cody and Britt

By Carly SilverJul 18, 2022Comment
Josh Kelly
General Hospital

OLTL's Josh Kelly Heads to General Hospital

By Carly SilverMay 11, 2022Comment
Kelly Thiebaud
General Hospital

GH's Kelly Thiebaud on Britt: "She’s Really Afraid of Letting Someone in"

By Carly SilverJul 19, 2022Comment
Kin Shriner
General Hospital

WATCH: Kin Shriner Dishes Scotty's Family Woes and Future Romance on General Hospital

By Carly SilverApr 8, 2021Comment