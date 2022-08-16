Skip to main content

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1058: Top 5 Soap Hunks (Current)

On episode #1057 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels count down their Top 5 Soap Hunks (Current).

To qualify for this episode, the soap hunk has to have aired on a daytime soap in the past two years.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

