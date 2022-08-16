Skip to main content

The Young and The Restless Casts Zuleyka Silver as New Business Exec

Zuleyka Silver

A new face is coming to Genoa City. Zuleyka Silver is heading to The Young and the Restless

Silver will star in the new role of Audra Charles, a "high-powered executive" who is charmed into coming to Genoa City by one of the town's corporate czars. Silver's credits include 9-1-1, Young Sheldon, Hawaii 5-0, Code Black, and The Mentalist. Silver also had a recurring role as "Mrs. Guillermo" in a comedy sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Silver's first air date is Sept. 23.

