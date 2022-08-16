WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Announces Nationwide #KellyokeSearch (VIDEO)
The Kelly Clarkson Show is launching a nationwide hunt for the top singers in the United States. In a new YouTube video posted today, Kelly Clarkson announced that she is heading across the country for new voices on the #KellyokeSearch presented by Citi.
Clarkson is inviting some fans to sing their hearts out in person; she will visit New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Alternately, you can belt out a virtual "Since U Been Gone" duet with her, posting it on TikTok with the hashtag #KellyokeSearch. And who knows? You might even be featured on an episode of the chatfest!
The event kicks off on August 21. Watch the clip below for more details.
