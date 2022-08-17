Booked and Busy: Y&R Grad Redaric Williams to Star in BET's Haus of Vicious
After one week off, we're back with more Booked and Busy! The Young and the Restless alum Redaric Williams is playing a key role in the upcoming BET fashion drama Haus of Vicious, an eight-part series debuting tonight. And a few fan-fave soap alums will headline holiday flicks, so get ready to celebrate!
All My Children
- Melissa Leo (ex-Linda) has boarded the action-thriller movie Clean Up Crew
- Justin Bruening (ex-Jamie) will star in the Lifetime holiday film Reindeer Games Homecoming
- Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) and Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo) will executive produce two "Ripped from the Headlines" movies via their Milojio Productions for Lifetime this October: Let's Get Physical and The Disappearance of Cari Farver
- Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee) will appear in the CBS Original holiday film Fit for Christmas
Another World
- Anne Heche (ex-Marley/Vicky) stars in Lifetime's Girl in Room 13, premiering September 17 at 8 PM EST
Days of Our Lives
- Gilles Marini (ex-Ted) appears in Netflix's dramedy Uncoupled, out now
- Zach Tinker (Sonny) will guest on Season 3 of ABC's Big Sky
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
General Hospital
- James Franco (ex-Franco) will play Fidel Castro in the movie Alina of Cuba
- Tabyana Ali (Trina) is republishing her book My Flower Child on Kindle; it's out August 31
- John Stamos (ex-Blackie) lends his voice to two new projects premiering August 19 on Disney Channel and Disney Junior: Season 2 of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends and Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Pirate Adventure
One Life to Live
- David A. Gregory (ex-Ford) and Tuc Watkins (ex-David) star in Netflix's dramedy Uncoupled, out now
- Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) has signed to star in the thriller Saint Clare, led by Bella Thorne
Passions
- Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa) has directed the TV movie In Love With My Partner's Wife, airing Aug. 13 on Lifetime at 8 PM EST
- McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan) will appear on the new show Crisis Earth as Molly
The Young and the Restless
- Peter Porte (ex-Ricky) appears in Netflix's dramedy Uncoupled, out now
- Robert Newman (ex-Ashland) stars in a production of Rock of Ages from August 9 through 21 at the Barn Theatre in Augusta, Michigan
- Redaric Williams (ex-Tyler) stars in the eight-episode drama series Haus of Vicious, playing Kane, the husband of fashion designer Chantal (Tami Roman), debuting on BET August 17 at 8 PM EST
- Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) EPs/co-writes/stars in The Bad Seed Returns, premiering on September 5 at 8 PM EST on Lifetime
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will headline and EP the dramedy series AppleTV+ series Land of Women
- Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) will appear in the Lifetime holiday movie Santa Bootcamp