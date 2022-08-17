Booked and Busy: Y&R Grad Redaric Williams to Star in BET's Haus of Vicious

After one week off, we're back with more Booked and Busy! The Young and the Restless alum Redaric Williams is playing a key role in the upcoming BET fashion drama Haus of Vicious, an eight-part series debuting tonight. And a few fan-fave soap alums will headline holiday flicks, so get ready to celebrate!

All My Children

Melissa Leo (ex-Linda) has boarded the action-thriller movie Clean Up Crew

Justin Bruening (ex-Jamie) will star in the Lifetime holiday film Reindeer Games Homecoming

Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) and Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo) will executive produce two "Ripped from the Headlines" movies via their Milojio Productions for Lifetime this October: Let's Get Physical and The Disappearance of Cari Farver

Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee) will appear in the CBS Original holiday film Fit for Christmas

Another World

Anne Heche (ex-Marley/Vicky) stars in Lifetime's Girl in Room 13, premiering September 17 at 8 PM EST

Days of Our Lives

Gilles Marini (ex-Ted) appears in Netflix's dramedy Uncoupled, out now

Zach Tinker (Sonny) will guest on Season 3 of ABC's Big Sky

General Hospital

James Franco (ex-Franco) will play Fidel Castro in the movie Alina of Cuba

Tabyana Ali (Trina) is republishing her book My Flower Child on Kindle; it's out August 31

John Stamos (ex-Blackie) lends his voice to two new projects premiering August 19 on Disney Channel and Disney Junior: Season 2 of Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends and Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Pirate Adventure

One Life to Live

David A. Gregory (ex-Ford) and Tuc Watkins (ex-David) star in Netflix's dramedy Uncoupled, out now

Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) has signed to star in the thriller Saint Clare, led by Bella Thorne

Passions

Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa) has directed the TV movie In Love With My Partner's Wife, airing Aug. 13 on Lifetime at 8 PM EST

McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan) will appear on the new show Crisis Earth as Molly

The Young and the Restless